Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Up 17.1%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) shares shot up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 7,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

