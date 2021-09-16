South32 (LON:S32) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.20

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 184.40 ($2.41), with a volume of 130259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.34).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on S32 shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.73. The company has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion and a PE ratio of -59.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of South32 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

