South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOUHY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SOUHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.37. 37,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,650. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South32 stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $0. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

