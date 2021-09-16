Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,511,976 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,464,294 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 2.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 9.55% of Southwest Airlines worth $3,000,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 27.6% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 264,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.93. 34,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

