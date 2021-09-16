Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 5.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 247,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,792,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 149.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 798,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

