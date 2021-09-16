Sparkle Loyalty Trading 25.7% Lower This Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $48,727.13 and $676.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.28 or 0.00805434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

