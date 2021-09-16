SparkPoint (SRK) One Day Volume Tops $312,850.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $35.80 million and approximately $312,850.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00140991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00806567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046596 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

