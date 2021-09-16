SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 12,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 280,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAQ. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter worth $18,381,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth $5,434,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 32.3% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 249,992 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth $1,012,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

