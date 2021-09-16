SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lowered by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,845. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $185.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

