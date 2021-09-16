SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lowered by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 7.6% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $494.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.24 and a 200-day moving average of $489.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

