SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $208.50

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.50 and last traded at $208.34, with a volume of 1780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

