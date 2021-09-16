Spectiv Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00141749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00803428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.