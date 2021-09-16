Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading Down 46.1% Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $340,515.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00141021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00801132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Profile

SXUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

