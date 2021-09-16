Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00143154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00565687 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018336 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

