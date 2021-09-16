Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,653.84

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,653.84 ($73.87) and traded as low as GBX 3,948 ($51.58). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,948 ($51.58), with a volume of 311,102 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SXS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,700.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,653.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

