Spendcoin (SPND) Price Down 44.5% This Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00062174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00140343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.88 or 0.00798995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle's cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform.

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

