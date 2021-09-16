Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.0% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $4.85 million 30.73 -$5.78 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -45.31

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sphere 3D and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 89.66%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -166.97% N/A -59.20% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56%

Summary

Sphere 3D beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

