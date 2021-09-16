Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.51

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.51 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 38.20 ($0.50). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 124,455 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of £71.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

About Sportech (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.