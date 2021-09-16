Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 618,575 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

