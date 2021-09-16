Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $85,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

