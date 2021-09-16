Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

NYSE CXM opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.65 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

