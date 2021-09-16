Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Sprinklr stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.65 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

