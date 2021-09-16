Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

