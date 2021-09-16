SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SQIDF stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,626. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
About SQI Diagnostics
