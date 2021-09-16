SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SQIDF stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,626. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

