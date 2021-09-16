SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,681.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,681 ($21.96) and last traded at GBX 1,677.29 ($21.91), with a volume of 154947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650.50 ($21.56).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,611.29 ($21.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,579.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,515.59.

In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

