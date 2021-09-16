Stacks Price Reaches $1.52 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $27.77 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,348,280 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

