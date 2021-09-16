STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $138.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.20 million and the lowest is $137.20 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $555.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $563.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $633.39 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $640.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

