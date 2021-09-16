STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.97 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $138.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.20 million and the lowest is $137.20 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $555.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $563.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $633.39 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $640.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.