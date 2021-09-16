StakerDAO Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, StakerDAO has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1,435.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00175397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.65 or 0.07437966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.51 or 0.99738913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00859484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002779 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

