Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $476.69

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 476.69 ($6.23) and traded as low as GBX 436.50 ($5.70). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 440.90 ($5.76), with a volume of 7,476,303 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.69. The stock has a market cap of £13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 60,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Also, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

