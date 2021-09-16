Standard Protocol Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001447 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00120851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00175693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.21 or 0.07374066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.33 or 0.99619660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00859602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

