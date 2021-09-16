Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 190.6% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Star Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Star Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Star Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments raised its position in shares of Star Group by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SGU opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Star Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $389.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

