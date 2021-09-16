Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Starcom plc (LON:STAR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,016,825 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

