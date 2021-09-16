State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,452 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $27,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,042.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $358.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.67. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

