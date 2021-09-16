State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,740 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Fortive worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

