State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $30,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

