State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 346,425 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,425 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.