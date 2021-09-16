State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of VeriSign worth $31,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after buying an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $224.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,022,035. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

