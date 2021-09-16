State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $30,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

LBRDK opened at $177.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.