State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $32,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $205.07 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

