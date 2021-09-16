State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $28,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.02.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

