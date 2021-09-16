State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.61 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Garmin worth $26,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.