State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Entergy worth $27,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after buying an additional 299,872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Entergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE ETR opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

