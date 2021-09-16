State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.27 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of PPL worth $27,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

