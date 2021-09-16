State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.40 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,797 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Ameren worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 17.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

