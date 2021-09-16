State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.41 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $29,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.