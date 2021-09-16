State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.70 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $29,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.