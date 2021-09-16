State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.41 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $30,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,776 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $174.98 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.