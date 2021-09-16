State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.80 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $30,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $110.72 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $112.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.