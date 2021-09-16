State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.85 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cloudflare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,858,589. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.66 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

