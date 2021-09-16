State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.85 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cloudflare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,858,589. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cloudflare stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.66 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Cloudflare Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
