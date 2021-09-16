State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.96 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,086 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ball worth $31,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

